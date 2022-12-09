How the Inflation Reduction Act helps to lower prescription costs

The rising cost of healthcare can negatively impact your monthly expenses. Protect Our Care’s Founder and Chair, Leslie Dach, joined Inside South Florida to share how the Inflation Reduction Act can help to lower your prescription costs.

“Costs are far too high. Seniors tell us they simply can't afford the drugs they need to stay alive,” says Dach. “They're cutting their pills in half or skipping doses completely.”

The Inflation Reduction Act will take effect on January 1, 2023.

“If you're a senior on insulin, and you're paying hundreds of dollars for that drug, those costs will now be capped at $35 a month, which is a tremendous savings. A number of vaccines will now be free,” says Dach. “This bill says that drug companies will be prohibited from raising prices more than inflation. If you have expensive medicines, it’ll cap those expenses at $2,000.”

For more information, visit ProtectOurCare.org or Medicare.gov

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Patients for Affordable Drugs Now.