The Miami Marlins’ President of Business Operations, Caroline O’Connor, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should be enthusiastic to check out the baseball team this season.

“There's been some terrific action out here. It's the energy of the players. They play for the fans every night,” says O’Connor. “We're really excited about the start the team has gotten, and we hope that it keeps up. We're going to be here rooting for them.”

For tickets, visit Marlins.com/tix