How the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce builds its culture and community

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, WSFL TV is recognizing the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. President and CEO of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Liliam M. Lopez, joined Inside South Florida to share how the challenges she overcame helps other minorities achieve success.

“I was the Executive Director of the Spanish American League Against Discrimination when I was 22. Then some friends said, ‘Let's start a Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.’ 28 years later, we're one of the top five Hispanic Chambers of the United States,” says Lopez. “We have events every two weeks that provide opportunities for all of our members, which is what we are supposed to do to support our small businesses.”

A pioneer achieving success without enduring challenges doesn’t exist.

“I remember a gentleman saying to me that I was young, Hispanic, and a minority,” says Lopez. “It was difficult to be taken seriously when you're young. Those were three challenges, big challenges, to tackle, which I did.”

For more information, visit SFLHCC.com or call 305-534-1903

