How the US Government is backing small businesses

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 05, 2023
Tom Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy at the US Chamber of Commerce, joined Inside South Florida to share how these businesses drive the economy and how owners can benefit from government support.

“We’ve seen that inflation tops the list of concerns. We're doing everything we can to work with Congress and the White House to reverse that trend so that small businesses can grow, create new jobs, and build their communities” says Tom Sullivan. “Now, what we're doing every day at the US Chamber of Commerce is providing tools, tips, and information for small businesses to succeed.”

For more information, visit USChamber.com

