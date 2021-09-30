How the VA can help with life insurance

The Department of Veterans Affairs executive director, Daniel Keenaghan, explains how the VA and life insurance are connected.

Dating back to WW1, the VA has been supplying life insurance to service members and veterans. The VA covers things like war risk and service-related disabilities. Unfortunately, not all private insurance companies cover these things.

Depending on the policy, service members, spouses, and dependents will be covered. If you or someone you know is eligible you can click here to learn more information.