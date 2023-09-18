How this company helps to prevent wildfires

Watch Now
President and CEO Camber Energy, James Doris, joined Inside South Florida to share how this organization can help protect environment from devastated fires.

“We're an energy company with a balanced growth plan. We invest in industry changing technologies, including an open conductor detection technology,” says Doris. “Conventional methods are designed to identify the fault or the short circuit and to terminate the power, but often that's too late. Our solution instantly identifies the break in the line, the open conductor, and deenergizes the line within fractions of a second. By the time it hits the ground or something close by, there is no power.”

