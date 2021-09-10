Watch
Inside South Florida

How this company is fighting the champagne shortage

Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 16:10:59-04

While there may be a lot of things to worry about in today’s world, a champagne shortage should not be one of them. One champagne brand took a leap of faith to keep production up and is ready to unleash the bubbles.

Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte made a special delivery via helicopter to the Hamptons right before Labor Day Weekend to make sure there was enough bubbly to keep the party going. They are the number one champagne brand in France and number 3 globally. They also kept production up during the pandemic to make sure loyal customers didn't have to go without their favorite drink.

You can find the perfect champagne for your next party at https://www.nicolas-feuillatte.com/us/

