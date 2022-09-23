How this former CMO of Sephora revolutionizing the beauty industry.

We're celebrating Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting voices and cultures. And our Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia sits down with a former CMO of Sephora turned beauty entrepreneur, Margarita Arriagada who is redefining luxury and beauty with her brand Valde Beauty.

“I thought that my life and career would be in the corporate world,” says Arriagada. “And I thought that it would be behind-the-scenes, that I would be the person that would help assure and be a champion for other brands.”

After an unfortunate event , she decided to go a different route professionally.

“At the end of 2014, my immigrant mother, who was a major inspiration in my life, passed away. She died of dementia and a major chapter in my life closed with her,” says Arriagada. “I decided to step down from my Chief Merchant role at Sephora and explore what life would be for me.”

After much exploring, Arriagada founded Valde Beauty in honor of her mother.

“A reflection moment was putting together a photo album of my mom. I just noticed that she had lipstick in all the photos, and I remembered how important wearing lipstick was to her,” says Arriagada. “And I felt this profound reflection because while she had dementia and she did not recognize me, every time I took out that lipstick, she would just perk up and pucker up ready for application and she would look in the mirror and see a beautiful woman.”

Valde Beauty’s concept is a refillable lip collection that features richly pigmented shades, each lipstick and balm fits into the body armor, and the vessels were crafted to tribute women and help with sustainability.

“The most important thing is that you believe in yourself,” Arriagada. “But the way to overcome the fear is by realizing that there is nothing to fear.”

If you want to know more information, visit valdebeauty.com