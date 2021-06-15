Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

How this local farm is bringing family fun experiences to life

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:22:21-04

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" tells the story of Peter and his rabbit family. Known for his troublesome behavior, Peter must decide what kind of bunny he wants to be.

In the movie, a lot of the setting takes place in a garden and Peter decides to venture out into the city to discover himself.

Today, we head on over to Tinez farms for some farming and animal fun!

Jessica Martinez, owner of Tinez farms ventured on this journey to build a better tomorrow for her and her husband’s children.

"I am a mom of two girls and when I was going out with them, i was always struggling to find healthy options for them and it was hard trying to find a place to nurse. So one of the first ideas was to have a mothers lounge. And I wanted to offer healthy snacks, so we have partnered with Grown and offer great healthy food here at the farm," states Martinez.

At Tinez farms they grow their own organic fruits and vegetables they are also an open farm where kids and adults can feed cows, pet guinea pigs, goats, and more. They also host events for the whole family.

If you want to know more about Tinez Farms click here

Peter rabbit 2: the runaway is out now in South Florida theaters

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors