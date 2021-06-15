How this local farm is bringing family fun experiences to life

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" tells the story of Peter and his rabbit family. Known for his troublesome behavior, Peter must decide what kind of bunny he wants to be.

In the movie, a lot of the setting takes place in a garden and Peter decides to venture out into the city to discover himself.

Today, we head on over to Tinez farms for some farming and animal fun!

Jessica Martinez, owner of Tinez farms ventured on this journey to build a better tomorrow for her and her husband’s children.

"I am a mom of two girls and when I was going out with them, i was always struggling to find healthy options for them and it was hard trying to find a place to nurse. So one of the first ideas was to have a mothers lounge. And I wanted to offer healthy snacks, so we have partnered with Grown and offer great healthy food here at the farm," states Martinez.

At Tinez farms they grow their own organic fruits and vegetables they are also an open farm where kids and adults can feed cows, pet guinea pigs, goats, and more. They also host events for the whole family.

If you want to know more about Tinez Farms click here

Peter rabbit 2: the runaway is out now in South Florida theaters