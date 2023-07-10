How this new book can transform you

Author, Dr. Stacie Stephenson, joined Inside South Florida to share how her publication, “Glow: 90 Days To Create Your Vibrant Life From Within,” can help you alter your life.

“We have a 90-day plan with daily morning and evening intentions and aspirations and weekly themes,” says Stephenson. “It’s with you being your companion to help you nourish your soul, build your inner light, build your inner glow, and give you a roadmap.”

For more information, visit DrStacieStephenson.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Cindy Randall Media, Inc.