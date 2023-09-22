Watch Now
How this restaurant promotes self-love

Love Life Café’s Co-Founder and Co-Owner, Veronica Menin, joined Inside South Florida to share how the restaurant encourages the love for self and life through healthier eating.

“If you're going to be vegan to be healthy, you should focus on whole foods. Here we make food using whole foods,” says Menin. “We don't want to cater to necessarily vegans or plant based. We want a space where people can feel like they can love life more. This is about loving life, loving yourself and loving your planet. We created a space where it's fun and we have a little bit of everything for every taste.”

For more information, visit LoveLifeCafe.com

