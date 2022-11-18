How Tik Tok and American Express partnership is building small business

TikTok and American Express have partnered to create the “Shop Small Accelerator Program.” TikTok Creators and Small Business Owners, Cassie Sorensen & Ben Forred joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of using TikTok for your business.

“Tik Tok is an amazing platform. Small business owners of all sizes are finding all new audiences by sharing their story through short form video,” says Sorensen. “If you share your story and mission, you're going to find all sorts of people connecting with you.”

Social media platforms can help small businesses engage and connect with their customers.

“We've been able to build a community around our business on TikTok” says Forred. “What happens on TikTok is your videos are pushed to people that tend to like that sort of stuff. You’re ushered into your niche, and you begin to have conversations directly with the people who are poised to purchase your products.”

