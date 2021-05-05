How to apply for the School Readiness Program from the Early Learning Coalition of Broward

A few weeks ago the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County spoke on Inside South Florida about their School Readiness Program. The response from viewers was overwhelming, so now Keisha Dunn-Pettis, senior director of family services, is here to speak more about the program and the application process.

Families that are interested can go here, make or log in to your account, and then click "Create a new school readiness application." After this, there will be four pre-qualifying questions to determine eligibility. These questions ask



Do you have children younger than the age of 13 that are in need of childcare?

How many family members, adults and children, are in your household?

The third question asks about your annual income.

The fourth question asks you to check off which eligibility situations are applicable to you.

If you are qualified for the program, you'll begin to apply. It's an eight-step process that must be completed. The ELC does have a step by step tutorial to help applicants make sure the process goes smoothly.