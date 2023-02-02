How to avoid fitness plateaus

You’re working out continuously, but your progress is at a standstill. Fitness Expert, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share a tip to help you avoid hitting this discouraging phase.

“Don't cardio yourself into a stall,” says Frey. “What seems like your best tool can actually turn into a cardio monster that just feeds off more and more time, and eats your gains.”

Frey offers a technique to help you avoid plateaus and meet your goals.

“The key is intensity and variation,” says Frey. "Try different machines, such as the row machine or interval training."

For more information, visit @heathersmashfit on Instagram

