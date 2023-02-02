Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to avoid fitness plateaus

Posted at 6:31 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 18:31:28-05

You’re working out continuously, but your progress is at a standstill. Fitness Expert, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share a tip to help you avoid hitting this discouraging phase.

“Don't cardio yourself into a stall,” says Frey. “What seems like your best tool can actually turn into a cardio monster that just feeds off more and more time, and eats your gains.”

Frey offers a technique to help you avoid plateaus and meet your goals.

“The key is intensity and variation,” says Frey. "Try different machines, such as the row machine or interval training."

For more information, visit @heathersmashfit on Instagram

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com