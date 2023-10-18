Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How To Avoid Online Shopping Scams, According to Cybersecurity Expert

Posted at 8:25 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 20:25:35-04

Visa Global Head of Fraud Services, Michael Jabbara, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on staying safe against hackers and scammers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

“Visa is very much focused on combating these threats and making sure that any ecosystem remains safe for both consumers and businesses,” says Jabbara. “It's one of the reasons why we've invested over $10 billion in the last five years alone on our AI and cybersecurity capabilities. And we're seeing these investments yield tangible benefits, where in the last six months alone, we've locked over 30 billion in attempted fraud before it impacted any innocent party.”

For more information, visit Visa.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Visa.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com