How To Avoid Online Shopping Scams, According to Cybersecurity Expert

Visa Global Head of Fraud Services, Michael Jabbara, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on staying safe against hackers and scammers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

“Visa is very much focused on combating these threats and making sure that any ecosystem remains safe for both consumers and businesses,” says Jabbara. “It's one of the reasons why we've invested over $10 billion in the last five years alone on our AI and cybersecurity capabilities. And we're seeing these investments yield tangible benefits, where in the last six months alone, we've locked over 30 billion in attempted fraud before it impacted any innocent party.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Visa.