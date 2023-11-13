How to Avoid Overspending this Holiday Shopping Season

Credit Karma Director of Product and Consumer Financial Advisor, Courtney Alev, joined Inside South Florida to share effective planning strategies for alleviating financial stress during the holiday shopping season.

“The number one thing you can do to avoid overspending is be realistic about what you can afford to spend,” says Alev. “How do you do that? Take a look at what money you have coming in, what's going out, and see what's left over for holiday spending. If it's not much or none at all, see if there's any way you can cut back, maybe giving up takeout or something like that to be able to get a little cash cushion for the holidays.”

