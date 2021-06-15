How To Avoid Zoom Fatigue

We all know that working from home is convenient, but being home all day and staring at a computer screen is taking its toll. There's a new thing happening to us all and it's called Zoom Fatigue. To help us work through this, we spoke to certified mindful meditation teacher, Suzanne Jewell.

Suzanne walked us through her three tips for us to engage on an every day basis:

Tip #1: Rest your eyes

Tip #2: Move your body

Tip #3: Ease your mind

"The point is that we move the muscles around the eyes -and there are hundreds of them- because not moving them actually tires us out," stated Suzanne.

Suzanne encourages all of our viewers to consider closing their eyes, to practice, in between busy moments in the day to allow your eyes to rest. If you're unable to close your eyes in the moment, lower the screen brightness. Then try removing your hands from the keyboard, shake them out and raise your arms over your head with your palms open, to slowly shift your body from side to side. Once you've finished, momentarily place your hands on your lap and don't forget to roll out those shoulders!

Allowing your body to melt into its natural comfort zone and taking the time to smile and ease your mind will relax you throughout the busiest of days.