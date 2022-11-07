How to be a gladiator in your own life

Achieving your goals can be challenging. Entrepreneur and Speaker, Dariush Soudi, joined Inside South Florida to share how the Gladiator Mastery event can help you with your personal development.

“I call life an arena. Nowadays, we go to the battlefield without a strategy and plan. We die every single day by being knocked back, rejected and living unfulfilled lives,” Soudi. “The question is do you want to live the gladiator’s life or today's life and die slowly.”

A positive outlook can help you overcome your past mistakes.

“You need to have optimism in life. I learned life is short, and you should make the most out of today because that's all you have,” says Soudi. “I'm not particularly smart and intelligent. I learned from my own mistakes. I teach people like me, who are the monkey in the room, how they can benefit from these skills to become successful because abundance is for everyone.”

