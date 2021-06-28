Watch
How to be a proactive caregiver

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 10:57:31-04

Becoming a caregiver can lead to a strain on your mental and financial health. If you're in this position, how can you prevent things from going haywire, and do the best you can for those you care for?

According to recent studies, in the last year caregivers have been spending longer hours with those they care for. While most people say it's something they want to do, the added hours and the pandemic amped-up stress levels all around, says Stacey Watson, senior vice president of life events planning at Fidelity Investments.

"Many employers now offer caregiving benefits, like greater flexibility, or financial or emotional support," she says. "People have more options than they think."

If you're becoming a caregiver, putting a plan in place can make a huge difference. Fidelity can help you put together that plan with checklists and investment tools, here. They can help you with everything from when to step in, to when you should take a moment for yourself.

