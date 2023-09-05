Watch Now
How to become an Airbnb’s Most Hospitable Hosts

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 18:30:04-04

The Most Hospitable Host in Alabama, Rachel Clarke, joined Inside South Florida to share tricks of the trade to garner the beloved title.

“You really have to love people and be very genuine about wanting that guest to genuinely have a wonderful trip and great adventure and to relax, reconnect, and just feel good,” says Clarke. “I make blueberry muffins for my guests from our organic blueberry bushes, and they love it. It's just those little things.”

