Animal Enrichment Specialist, Alex Johnson, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to improve your cat’s overall health.

“Play helps our cats express mental and physical stimulation and gets them up and moving around,” says Johnson. It can lower cortisol levels, which is closely associated with distress and anxiety and helps build brain development.”

