How to boost your immune system this winter

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 16:27:48-05

Boosting your immune system can help your body fight against illnesses. Jarrow Formulas Consultant, Dr. Nicole Avena, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you take better care of yourself.

“It's a really good idea to reset and reevaluate your health goals. It doesn't have to be complicated. It can be a small simple thing,” says Avena. “If you're getting a snack, try a piece of fruit instead of going for chips.”

Consuming vitamins and mineral can be vital to your health.

“If you're eating as healthy as possible, it's likely that you're not getting all the nutrients that you need to stay healthy from food alone,” says Avena. “I really like Jarrow Methyl B12. It delivers more efficiently to your cells.”

