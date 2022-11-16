Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to break the stigma of taking weight loss medication

Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 15:09:06-05

Biology may play a part in your struggle to keep the pounds off. Found’s Head of Medical Affairs, Dr. Rekha Kumar, joined Inside South Florida to share resources to aid you on your weight loss journey.

“Their ability to lose weight and maintain weight loss is not under their control,” says Kumar. “It could be their biology that's fighting them back.”

Prescription medications may help you shed the extra weight.

“FDA-approved medications for weight loss work through different mechanisms. Some might work through blood sugar stabilization, reduction of the appetite, or affect the brain chemistry related to hunger and cravings,” says Kumar. “Found matches the medication to somebody's unique biology. We make sure we're picking one that works right for them.”

For more information, visit JoinFound.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Found.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors