How to choose the best plastic surgeon

The anticipation of going under the knife for a surgical procedure can be frightening and finding the best physician can be vital for a healthy outcome. Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, joined Inside South Florida to share what to look for when having an elective surgery performed.

“The plastic surgery world, especially in South Florida and Miami, is kind of the Wild West where almost anything goes. I wish people wouldn't get themselves into those kinds of predicaments,” says Rubinstein. “I spend a lot of time educating and helping people know what to look for.”

There are steps a patient can take to increase their likelihood of a successful surgery.

“The simple answer is just choosing a plastic surgeon. The best way for you to do that is to make sure you're seeing someone who's certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery,” says Rubinstein. “There's no other board that certifies plastic surgeons. If you want to checkout any doctor, you can go to CertificationMatters.org.”

For more information, visit on Instagram @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths

