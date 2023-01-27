Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to choose the best plastic surgeon

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 12:40:39-05

The anticipation of going under the knife for a surgical procedure can be frightening and finding the best physician can be vital for a healthy outcome. Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, joined Inside South Florida to share what to look for when having an elective surgery performed.

“The plastic surgery world, especially in South Florida and Miami, is kind of the Wild West where almost anything goes. I wish people wouldn't get themselves into those kinds of predicaments,” says Rubinstein. “I spend a lot of time educating and helping people know what to look for.”

There are steps a patient can take to increase their likelihood of a successful surgery.

“The simple answer is just choosing a plastic surgeon. The best way for you to do that is to make sure you're seeing someone who's certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery,” says Rubinstein. “There's no other board that certifies plastic surgeons. If you want to checkout any doctor, you can go to CertificationMatters.org.”

For more information, visit on Instagram @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PR Media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors