How to choose the best preschool

Preschool Director and Award-winning Children's Author, Jeanette Crystal Bradley, joined Inside South Florida to share what parents need to know before enrolling their child in pre-K.

“They need to know what preschool is and how to best advocate for their child and get them prepared for preschool,” says Bradley. “You have to go to the school, meet the teacher, and tell them what to expect. Communication is huge. You should ask questions and let them know what the routine is and talk about it.”

