How to conquer restless nights in 2023

Rest is essential to your health and wellbeing. Celebrity Interior Designer & TV Host, Jenny Marrs, joined Inside South Florida with an inside look at Walmart and Natrol’s new campaign to help you get the rest you desperately desire.

“Walmart and Natrol have developed a campaign that is focused on helping consumers get better sleep in 2023,” says Marrs. “They also have developed a sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner a $10,000 home bedroom makeover and other prizes.”

Bedroom design can impact your ability to achieve quality sleep.

“The color palette of your space is something that you can change so quickly,” says Marrs. “Approaching your room as a peaceful retreat and choosing colors that reflect that helps when you walk in. You want to be able to exhale and prepare for a good night's rest.”

For more information, visit NatrolHabitat.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Natrol.