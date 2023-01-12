Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to conquer restless nights in 2023

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 17:23:52-05

Rest is essential to your health and wellbeing. Celebrity Interior Designer & TV Host, Jenny Marrs, joined Inside South Florida with an inside look at Walmart and Natrol’s new campaign to help you get the rest you desperately desire.

“Walmart and Natrol have developed a campaign that is focused on helping consumers get better sleep in 2023,” says Marrs. “They also have developed a sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner a $10,000 home bedroom makeover and other prizes.”

Bedroom design can impact your ability to achieve quality sleep.

“The color palette of your space is something that you can change so quickly,” says Marrs. “Approaching your room as a peaceful retreat and choosing colors that reflect that helps when you walk in. You want to be able to exhale and prepare for a good night's rest.”

For more information, visit NatrolHabitat.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Natrol.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors