How to continue the discussion around mental health

Posted at 9:13 AM, Feb 16, 2022
The pandemic has opened up a new conversation regarding mental health. However, many still choose not to talk about the issues they may be facing. Why do we numb pain rather than face it? Here to help answer that question is WSFL-TV trusted advisor and CEO of Agape Treatment Center, George Mavrookas.

Mavrookas suggests vulnerability may be a roadblock for people who are dealing with mental health issues. There is a fear of opening up and being judged, which can make people hesitant to seek help. However, he also says it's become so much more "acceptable" to talk about and go out and get help when you need it.

Agape offers a special level of care for its patients and encourages people to get therapy to get help with anything they're struggling with. You can learn more at AgapeTC.com

