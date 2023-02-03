Watch Now
How to create a memorable game day experience

If you’re hosting for the big game day, having a variety of eats and drinks is essential to entertain. Former All-Pro NFL Player & TV Analyst, Ovie Mughelli, joined Inside South Florida to share crowd-pleasing appetizers and beverages.

Violife is a delicious dairy free cheese alternative that's perfect for creating recipes that everyone can enjoy,” says Mughelli.

A game day party void of tasty appetizers is an uninviting event.

“Good Foods dips are made with delicious simple ingredients and are free of preservatives and artificial flavors for the best quality and taste,” says Mughelli.

If you’re too busy to create treats from scratch, opt for ready-made dishes can be a showstopping saving grace.

“Carl's Jr. and Hardee's has craveable options from charbroiled burgers to the hand breaded chicken lineup,” says Mughelli.

Top off your savory snack options with a sweet beverage from Lipton Iced Tea.

“I love their flavored Lipton Green Tea, which has 100% of your daily dose of antioxidants and vitamin C,” says Mughelli.

