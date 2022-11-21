How to detect the signs of pancreatic cancer early

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s new survey indicates that 83% of adults are unaware of the signs of pancreatic cancer. President and CEO of The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s, Julie M. Fleshman, joined Inside South Florida to share how early detection of the disease can help to save lives.

“One of the challenges of pancreatic cancer is there is no early detection test for the disease,” says Fleshman. “Usually by the time it's diagnosed, it is in its late stages and has metastasized or spread to other organs, which makes it very difficult to treat.”

There are signs and symptoms to help detect pancreatic cancer.

“The most common signs are abdominal pain, back pain, unexplained weight loss and digestive problems. One of the more visible signs of pancreatic cancer is jaundice, changes in your stool, and new onset diabetes,” says Fleshman. “You can download a free conversation guide that provides signs and symptoms and tips about how to talk to your doctor about them.”

For more information, visit PanCAN.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.