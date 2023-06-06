Watch Now
How to earn college credit on YouTube

YouTube Programming Specialist, Hema Bajaj Misra, joined Inside South Florida to share a new educational initiative to help students gain university credits.

“It's the first of its kind partnership between YouTube, CrashCourse and Arizona State University that builds an affordable and accessible on ramp to college,” says Misra. “There's no transcript required, no application needed, no GPA threshold, and no penalty for failure. You pay for credit only when you're satisfied with the grade. Ultimately, you receive a transcript from Arizona State University.”

For more information, visit GoStudyHall.com

