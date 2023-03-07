How to earn income with Amazon

Founder of BJK University, Bashar Katou, joined Inside South Florida to talk more about a program that helps its students earn income as an Amazon business.

“People always want to improve their lives, and to do that you have to be more valuable in the marketplace,” says Katou. “The curriculum walks them through how to start a business on Amazon, set up their store, find a product, and negotiate with suppliers.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HighKey Foundation.