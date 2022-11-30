Watch Now
How to eat healthy during the holidays

Posted at 5:50 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30

Eating healthy can be hard to commit to throughout the holiday season. Founder of SavoryExperiments.com, Jessica Formicola, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help make your traditional holiday fixings healthier.

“The first thing you want to start off with is fresh ingredients whether you're cooking a meal for your family, or you have a big holiday party,” says Formicola. “Sprouts Farmers Market offers a fresh and friendly take on grocery shopping where exploration and discovery happen naturally.”

Sprouts Farmers Market has a wide selection of products for your entire party.

“We like to make sure that we have something for everybody. We need plant-based, gluten-free and organic options,” says Formicola. “Let Sprouts do the work for you. They have these wonderful party trays. They're custom and made to order. You can pick from veggies, meats, cheeses, hearty sandwiches, desserts and more.”

For more information, visit Sprouts.com/Holiday

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sprouts Farmers Market.

