How to enhance your smile from home

Everyone wants a whiter and brighter smile, and by using Power Swabs you can have an average of 2 shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes.

Yellow or stained teeth can make you look years older, and the stains are often caused by things that are part of our everyday routine, like your morning cup of coffee. Power Swabs uses new patented technology that removes the stains first and then whitens your teeth, rather than covering them up.

Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns, and veneers. After completing the 7-day program, your results will last for up to six months. You also won't experience tooth sensitivity that other whitening products can cause.

To try Power Swabs for yourself, head over to their website at www.powerswabs.com

