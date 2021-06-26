Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to enhance your smile from home

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 12:41:30-04

Everyone wants a whiter and brighter smile, and by using Power Swabs you can have an average of 2 shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes.

Yellow or stained teeth can make you look years older, and the stains are often caused by things that are part of our everyday routine, like your morning cup of coffee. Power Swabs uses new patented technology that removes the stains first and then whitens your teeth, rather than covering them up.

Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns, and veneers. After completing the 7-day program, your results will last for up to six months. You also won't experience tooth sensitivity that other whitening products can cause.

To try Power Swabs for yourself, head over to their website at www.powerswabs.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors