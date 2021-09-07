How to fight judgments on your credit

Trying to rebuild your credit while dealing with things like judgments can feel like a never-ending battle. WSFL Trusted Advisor Chad Van Horn, of Van Horn Law Group, explains how to deal with these issues, and more importantly, how to avoid them.

Chad says the worst time to deal with judgments is after they've already happened. Once you're served, take advantage of the time you have to fight the lawsuit. Your chances of success are slim if you wait until later. Once you're dealing with a judgment you run the risk of getting your bank account and wages garnished, among other things.

The judgment most people see is for credit card debt, but there can also be judgments placed for missed mortgage payments, which can result in your home being taken. Being proactive on these things is key.

The good news is there are exemptions to these rules. A common one is the social security exceptions. Chad says it's important to see an attorney right away to make sure all your exemptions are filed.

