Alarm.com’s Tech and Consumer Expert, Cassie Slane, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you keep your home safe and secure while you’re away on vacation.

“Install a video doorbell so you can see who's at the front door,” says Slane. “With an Alarm.com Video Doorbell, you can have instant updates of what's happening right on your front door.”

For more information, visit Alarm.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Alarm.com