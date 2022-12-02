Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to find the perfect Christmas tree this season

Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 13:37:17-05

Waking up on Christmas morning to open the presents surrounding the Christmas tree is a tradition for some. True Food TV Host and Third Generation Christmas Tree Growers, Nicole Jolly & Beau Coan joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you select the best Christmas tree.

“Real Christmas trees bring joy to all who see and smell them. In fact, 81% of people in a nationwide survey said the smell of a real Christmas tree is the smell of Christmas itself,” says Jolly. “It really gets everybody in the Christmas spirit,” says Coan.

Starting the tree hunt early can help you find the best products.

“I would suggest that people plan their shopping trip out in advance and be flexible because certain species and sizes can vary depending on the region and retailer,” says Coan. “You'll have the greatest selection if you get out there within the first two weeks of the season, which starts the day after Thanksgiving,” says Jolly.

For more information, visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Real Christmas Tree Board.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors