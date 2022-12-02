How to find the perfect Christmas tree this season

Waking up on Christmas morning to open the presents surrounding the Christmas tree is a tradition for some. True Food TV Host and Third Generation Christmas Tree Growers, Nicole Jolly & Beau Coan joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you select the best Christmas tree.

“Real Christmas trees bring joy to all who see and smell them. In fact, 81% of people in a nationwide survey said the smell of a real Christmas tree is the smell of Christmas itself,” says Jolly. “It really gets everybody in the Christmas spirit,” says Coan.

Starting the tree hunt early can help you find the best products.

“I would suggest that people plan their shopping trip out in advance and be flexible because certain species and sizes can vary depending on the region and retailer,” says Coan. “You'll have the greatest selection if you get out there within the first two weeks of the season, which starts the day after Thanksgiving,” says Jolly.

