How to find your tenants of style for 2023

Posted at 6:04 PM, Feb 01, 2023
The new year can cause many to reflect on their personal style. TV Host, Fashion Life Stylist and Confidence Coach, Melissa Chataigne, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you optimized your style.

“Tenants of style are like power words. When you look in your closet, which is a reflection of you, what does it say,” says Chataigne? “Do you want to say that you're powerful, sexy, confident or mysterious?”

Finding your personal inspiration can help guide your style.

“I like to find my inspiration in everything, including the foods that I like and using Pinterest and TikTok. You should find things that inspire you to live the life that you want to live,” says Chataigne. “Does your closet and what you're wearing project how you want to show up as your most powerful self?”

For more information, visit MelissaChataigne.com

