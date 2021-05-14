How to get lean for summer

Fitness strategist Heather Frey has been giving us tips and tricks on how to get in shape for summer as part of our Summerize series. She recently sat down with Jason Carter to talk about how to get lean, and what it actually means.

How lean you are is based on the percentage of body fat to lean muscle mass. Being lean means you will most likely see defined muscles under your skin, like having a visible six-pack.

"When you want to get lean, you got to take it up a notch," she says. "You have to get much more disciplined, you have to really stick to it."

Frey has 5 rules for getting lean;



Eat protein

Meal prep

No skipping meals or workouts

Get rid of most junk food

Do the resistance training and weight training, as well as cardio

Anyone can achieve their fitness goals. Starting slow rather than doing a complete overhaul of your lifestyle is the number one way to make sure you stick with it. For more, you can head to smashfit.com