Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to get out and get fit

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 18:30:08-04

OutFit HQ’s Regional General Manager, Joe Berrones, joined Inside South Florida to share how the mobile fitness studio can transform your mind.

“We run outdoors and do HIIT workouts at your door, and offer personal training and corporate workouts,” says Berrones. “Our mission is to deliver innovative boutique style fitness classes to everybody that’s everywhere. One of the beautiful things about OutFit, we ultimately cater to everybody of all ability levels.”

For more information, visit OutFitTraining.com and @OutFitTraining_HQ

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com