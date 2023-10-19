How to Have a Spooktacular Time with the Whole Family

Craft Box Girls Founder and Crafting Expert, Lynn Lilly, joined Inside South Florida to share creatives ways you can celebrate Halloween.

Everyone can join in on the spooky season fun, including your furry friends.

“PetSmart has everything that we need to celebrate Halloween with our pets, including costumes under $20,” says Lilly. “From classic to spooky costumes, they have all the Halloween essentials.” To purchase, visit PetSmart.com

Lilly also offered some tricks on how you can keep your children’s dental health safe without taking the candy-filled fun out of Halloween.

“This toothpaste helps our kids maintain their oral hygiene with natural fruit flavors that they will love to brush with again and again,” says Lilly. “This fluoride toothpaste for kids uses natural source calcium and silica to gently clean our teeth. And it has no artificial dyes, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and it's also ADA approved.” To purchase, visit TomsofMaine.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid by for PetSmart and Tom’s of Maine.