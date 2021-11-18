Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to have the best family game night

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:23 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 14:23:28-05

Game nights are a perfect way to get the family together and the games Justine Saranello has for us will keep you all laughing for sure! The team at Exploding Kittens has some fun new and unique options to choose from.

First up is A Little Wordy! It combines the best of Scrabble and Clue! It’s a word unscrambling game, where it's not about knowing the biggest words to win but more about being clever with your words.

Next, we have Throw Throw Avocado, which is the sequel to the world’s first dodgeball card game, Throw Throw Burrito. You collect cards, play your hand, and throw squishy avocados at your opponents.

Finally we have Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster! This game includes 13 “recipes” that let you create wild, remixed versions of the original Exploding Kittens game. For example, if you want a game of Exploding Kittens you can play in 120 seconds, there’s a recipe for that and so much more.

We can't forget about the classics, but Exploding Kittens has added a twist to a couple of them, like the reimagined Taboo, Poetry for Neanderthals! It’s a word-guessing game, where players can only use single-syllable words to describe the phrases on their cards, or they get bopped with a 2-foot inflatable club.

And finally, if you’re looking for a game to keep some family members occupied while traveling, Tacocat Spelled Backwards, is a perfect fit. It’s a palindrome-themed game. A palindrome is a word spelled the same backward as forwards, like TACOCAT. It’s a two-player game filled with lots of clever card matchups. You can find all these games and more at ExplodingKittens.com, Walmart, and Target!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors