How to have the best family game night

Game nights are a perfect way to get the family together and the games Justine Saranello has for us will keep you all laughing for sure! The team at Exploding Kittens has some fun new and unique options to choose from.

First up is A Little Wordy! It combines the best of Scrabble and Clue! It’s a word unscrambling game, where it's not about knowing the biggest words to win but more about being clever with your words.

Next, we have Throw Throw Avocado, which is the sequel to the world’s first dodgeball card game, Throw Throw Burrito. You collect cards, play your hand, and throw squishy avocados at your opponents.

Finally we have Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster! This game includes 13 “recipes” that let you create wild, remixed versions of the original Exploding Kittens game. For example, if you want a game of Exploding Kittens you can play in 120 seconds, there’s a recipe for that and so much more.

We can't forget about the classics, but Exploding Kittens has added a twist to a couple of them, like the reimagined Taboo, Poetry for Neanderthals! It’s a word-guessing game, where players can only use single-syllable words to describe the phrases on their cards, or they get bopped with a 2-foot inflatable club.

And finally, if you’re looking for a game to keep some family members occupied while traveling, Tacocat Spelled Backwards, is a perfect fit. It’s a palindrome-themed game. A palindrome is a word spelled the same backward as forwards, like TACOCAT. It’s a two-player game filled with lots of clever card matchups. You can find all these games and more at ExplodingKittens.com, Walmart, and Target!