Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to Help Hurricane Helene Victims: Donation Sites and Ways to Get Involved

Posted

As hurricane season affects the Southeast, many communities are struggling to recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene. Fortunately, there are ways you can get involved to support relief efforts. Organizations like the Florida Highway Patrol, GEM (Global Empowerment Mission), Good Greek Moving and Storage, and various law enforcement agencies have partnered with Mobile Mike Media Relations to establish donation sites across South Florida.

Collection points at Aventura Mall and Pembroke Gardens are accepting non-perishable food items and essential baby supplies, including diapers, baby food, and wipes. If you’d like to contribute, donations are still being accepted, and you can contact the American Red Cross for more information on how to help. Reach them at 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669) to learn more about supporting the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com