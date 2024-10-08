How to Help Hurricane Helene Victims: Donation Sites and Ways to Get Involved

As hurricane season affects the Southeast, many communities are struggling to recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene. Fortunately, there are ways you can get involved to support relief efforts. Organizations like the Florida Highway Patrol, GEM (Global Empowerment Mission), Good Greek Moving and Storage, and various law enforcement agencies have partnered with Mobile Mike Media Relations to establish donation sites across South Florida.

Collection points at Aventura Mall and Pembroke Gardens are accepting non-perishable food items and essential baby supplies, including diapers, baby food, and wipes. If you’d like to contribute, donations are still being accepted, and you can contact the American Red Cross for more information on how to help. Reach them at 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669) to learn more about supporting the victims of Hurricane Helene.