WellMed’s Family Medicine Specialist, Dr. Martha Ford, joined Inside South Florida to share a way to help you get better health care.

“I recommend that patients come to the office visit with a written list and make sure that those concerns are addressed with the provider at the time of the visit,” says Ford.

For more information, visit WellMedHealthCare.com/Bettercare

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by WellMed.