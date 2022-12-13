Watch Now
How to improve your dental health

Posted at 5:46 PM, Dec 13, 2022
Oral health should not be taken lightly. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr. Mark Stein, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to improve your dental hygiene.

“It’s critical because many recent studies have shown there's a direct link between oral health and cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, diabetes, obesity and many metabolic disorders,” says Stein. “It's critically important to see your dentist to make sure that your teeth and gums are in good health. When they're not, see a specialist to address those problems.”

Ignoring early signs of an issue can be more costly to you over time.

“Oftentimes, patients neglect little signs that there's something going on,” says Stein. “These little signs are things that we need to pay attention to prevent larger problems from happening.”

