How to Keep Termites Away: Expert Tips from Truly Nolen Pest Control

With summer weather in South Florida comes the unwelcome presence of pests like termites. Manny Sanchez from Truly Nolen Pest Control joined Inside South Florida to share insights on how to prevent and manage these troublesome insects.

As temperatures rise and humidity increases, termites are prompted to swarm and mate. Sanchez explains, "The more temperatures rise, the more humid it's going to get. The more humid it gets, the more termites are sending little signals that it says it's time to get out there and start mating. You're going to start seeing them swarm, very attracted to the light,

South Florida is home to numerous termite species, but two types are particularly problematic: subterranean termites and drywood termites. Sanchez explains that drywood termites are especially troublesome, causing significant damage and often going unnoticed for years, leading to costly repairs for homeowners.

Preventative measures are crucial. Sanchez advises homeowners to conduct yearly inspections, even if no termites are visible. “Just like the way we go to the doctor to get checkups done, it's very crucial for homeowners to do an inspection once a year. Even if they're not seeing anything, these termites could be hidden in their homes causing damages," he recommends.

While some homeowners may attempt DIY methods, professional intervention is often necessary. Truly Nolen offers various treatment options, including traditional tenting and innovative heat treatments.

Tenting requires homeowners to leave their homes for three days, which involves significant preparation and cost. Sanchez explains that Truly Nolen offers liquid treatments and a heat treatment, which allows homeowners to stay in their homes. This treatment heats the interior to 120-140 degrees to effectively eliminate termites without leaving chemical residues.

The heat treatment is a game-changer for termite management. "Pretty much within six to eight hours, we can take care of the actual issue. You don't have to leave your home. We take care of all the preparation throughout the inside of the home,” says Sanchez.

For more information on termite treatments and to schedule a free inspection, visit their website, TrulyNolen.com.