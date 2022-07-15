How to keep your cyberspace safe with Simply Secure Group

One of the risks of being online is cyber-attacks, but many of us are not sure how to protect ourselves from them. That is why Chief Executive Officer of Simply Secure Group, Kevin Gordon, joined Inside South Florida to explain how they set themselves apart from other cybersecurity companies.

“In the last few months, we have been able to stave off over 20,000 threats, including 474 individual ransomware attacks for all our clients,” says Gordon. “I'm not gonna pat myself on the shoulder, but our team has done a fantastic job. I'm so proud of them.”

They have customers in 21 countries across the world, including seven governments in the United States and across the Caribbean. Gordon spoke about the qualifications that set his staff apart from the rest.

“In cybersecurity, it is important that you have the qualifications and certifications, just to ensure the companies you're managing understand that you have the best staff, not just tools. So, we have what we call certified ethical hackers,” says Gordon. “These are guys who are legally allowed to break into your systems, find the weaknesses, and they will print a report and show you how to fix those flaws.”

Simply Secure has the certifications that give their customers peace of mind when sharing their information.

“We also have the coveted FBI CJIs certification,” says Gordon. “Which allows us to prove to our customers and to the government that we can maintain the integrity, the availability, and confidentiality of the data sitting on their network.”

For more information, visit www.simplysecuregroup.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Simply Secure Group