How to keep your new pets safe this season with MetLife

Pets are lovable companions. However, owning a pet can come with a high-level of responsibility. Hunter Finn, D.V.M., and Brian Jorgensen, Head of MetLife Pet Insurance, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you keep your new pet safe.

“When animals get into food that they're not accustomed to and food that is fatty or heavily seasoned, it can lead to gastrointestinal issues and sometimes a hospital visit,” says Finn. “Other potential risks are the beautiful decorations that aren't typically in the home. Make sure that all these new items are out of your pet’s reach.”

It's exciting to buy your new pet a festive sweater or costume but beware there may be more serious expenses associated with owning a pet.

“MetLife Pet Insurance research has found that almost 46% of pet owners today haven't utilized any financial resources to actually help with the costs of pet ownership, like pet insurance,” says Jorgensen. “If something does happen, pet parents really can depend on pet insurance to keep the cost down.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by MetLife Pet Insurance.