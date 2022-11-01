How to keep your pets safe from ticks and fleas this winter

There are so many fun things to do with our pets during the fall season. But of course, one thing to always be conscious of is the risk of fleas and ticks to our pet's health. Veterinarian and pet advocate, Dr. Lisa Littman joined us to share how she teamed up with the flea and tick brand Seresto to share advice on protecting our dogs and cats this fall season.

“I always think fleas and ticks are going to take over the world. They carry more and more disease every year, and they're really hard to get rid of and to kill,” says Littman. “We all know about Lyme disease, right? But in actuality, that's one of thousands of tick borne diseases out there.”

While many think that fleas and ticks mainly affect dogs and cats in rural areas, this is not always the case.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. So as a veterinarian in New York City for almost 10 years, I absolutely see fleas and ticks. As a matter of fact, I took a tick off of my neighbor's golden retriever just last night,” says Littman. “They are indoors. They are outdoors, they are in all year round weather, but especially in Miami, have to be on your guard.”

She shares the best way to protect our pets during the fall and winter seasons.

“I love the Seresto collar. You'll see my dog in it year round. It protects for eight continuous months. It's affordable. You can find it at your veterinarian or at mass,” says Litttman. “And I especially love that fleas and ticks don't have to bite in order to kill, which means that they don't have to attach to the pet. They're actually repelled and killed through contact.”

For more information, visit Seresto.com and FallPetList.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Seresto