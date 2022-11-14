Watch Now
How to make a delicious holiday meal on a budget

Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 14:20:51-05

Rising costs can make accomplishing your tasks challenging this holiday season. Chef Kasim Hardaway joined Inside South Florida to share how to inexpensively make the traditional holiday meal with Aldi.

“Aldi is introducing the Thanksgiving Price Rewind. It is offering 2019 prices on over 50 favorites, including sides, appetizers, beverages and desserts” says Hardaway. “Shoppers can look for select products marked with a Thanksgiving Press Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings.”

The store is help you tantalize your guests’ appetites with the traditional table fixings this year.

“Whether visiting us online or in-store, Aldi has everything you need to pick up, including brie, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, fresh brown and serve rolls, and apple pie,” says Hardaway.“Now through Thanksgiving, you can save up to 30% off items. That's what I call an amazing deal.”

For more information, visit Aldi.us

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Aldi.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

