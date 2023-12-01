How to Make Classic Holiday Cocktails and Be a Stand-Out Host

Diageo in Society Director, Ana Fitzgibbons, along with Diageo North America National Beverage Director, Fernando Sousa, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on creatively accommodating all your holiday guests with recipes and substitutions to suit every taste and choice.

I'm going to making a cocktail called The Ottoman Tennessee, which you can find in our new publication ‘Volume Two of Serve and Sip,’ which is a curated selection of signature cocktails with pro tips like infusing waters and spirits like Ana mentioned, and really just really honing in on those on those skill sets for hosting,” says Sousa.

Now is the moment to shine as a host, explains Fitzgibbons, offering key tips on responsibly ensuring both safety and creative entertainment this season.

“Make sure that you have activities that don't center around alcohol. Don't top off people's drinks, that's kind of a surprising one, but it helps people keep track of how much alcohol they're drinking during any given occasion. So, make sure they finish their drink before you serve them a new one. And then of course make sure they have a plan to get home safe.”

For more information, visit Diageo.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Diageo.